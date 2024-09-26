Big Bend residents 'prepared for the worst' as Hurricane Helene nears Florida

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — Residents of the Big Bend region of Florida are preparing for Hurricane Helene to cause havoc along the Gulf Coast.

Emergency crews are calling it "unlike anything they've experienced to date."

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez will be riding out the storm from the town of Steinhatchee in Taylor County.

Residents told WPTV that storm surge is their biggest concern.

Hurricane Big Bend residents pray ahead of Hurricane Helene Joel Lopez

This will be the third hurricane to impact the area in about a year.

On Thursday afternoon, hours before Helene was expected to make landfall, water levels along the coast were already above normal.

The National Hurricane Center said storm surge levels in the Big Bend and Panhandle could reach as high as 20 feet.

Resident Kris Carl said he's preparing to evacuate his family, but he's staying behind to take care of his house and his dogs.

"I am fully prepared for all of this to go underwater. I fully expect it," Karl said. "I have to because I have to be prepared for the worst when it comes to losing everything. We lose everything, we'll build back up again."

Steinhatchee is a closely-knit, resilient town. Carl said he and his neighbors have an emergency plan with boats and rescue vehicles in case one of them needs help during the storm.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Hurricane Helene below:

