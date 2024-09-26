Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Big Bend residents 'prepared for the worst' as Hurricane Helene nears Florida

Storm surge could reach as high as 20 feet, National Hurricane Center says
Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Helene forecast at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2024.
Kris Carl of Steinhatchee speaks about what he and his family are doing to prepare ahead of Hurricane Helene.
Posted
and last updated

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — Residents of the Big Bend region of Florida are preparing for Hurricane Helene to cause havoc along the Gulf Coast.

Emergency crews are calling it "unlike anything they've experienced to date."

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez will be riding out the storm from the town of Steinhatchee in Taylor County.

Residents told WPTV that storm surge is their biggest concern.

Hurricane

Big Bend residents pray ahead of Hurricane Helene

Joel Lopez

This will be the third hurricane to impact the area in about a year.

On Thursday afternoon, hours before Helene was expected to make landfall, water levels along the coast were already above normal.

The National Hurricane Center said storm surge levels in the Big Bend and Panhandle could reach as high as 20 feet.

Resident Kris Carl said he's preparing to evacuate his family, but he's staying behind to take care of his house and his dogs.

"I am fully prepared for all of this to go underwater. I fully expect it," Karl said. "I have to because I have to be prepared for the worst when it comes to losing everything. We lose everything, we'll build back up again."

Steinhatchee is a closely-knit, resilient town. Carl said he and his neighbors have an emergency plan with boats and rescue vehicles in case one of them needs help during the storm.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Hurricane Helene below:

SW TRACKING HELENE Steve Weagle.png

Hurricane

Steve Weagle: Here's what you need to know about Helene

Steve Weagle
2pmhelene.jpg

Hurricane

Helene strengthens to Cat. 3; tornado watch for Treasure Coast

Jennifer Correa
46468979-1-5 day qpf_Rain Totals Florida.png

Tropical Weather

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IMPACTS: What to expect

Audra Schroeder
HELENE 2PM (2).jpg

Hurricane

HURRICANE HELENE: Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast under Tropical Storm Warning

Jennifer Correa

Hurricane

'Cautiously optimistic': Wellington prepping for potential flooding

Michael Hoffman

Hurricane

'WAITING AND WATCHING': Belle Glade, South Bay preparing for impacts of Helene

Matt Sczesny

Hurricane

Big Bend residents pray ahead of Hurricane Helene

Joel Lopez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Helene in the Gulf

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.