With Northlake Blvd closure days away, first responders prepare for emergencies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Northlake Boulevard at Beeline, one of the busiest intersections in the area, sees tens of thousands of drivers a day. But starting Friday, that number will drop to zero.

County leaders and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tell WPTV’s Michael Hoffman that CSX will build an access road exclusively for first responders.

They'll have fully staffed rescue ambulances stationed during peak times, along with an additional firefighter at each of the fire engines in the affected areas: The Acreage, Loxahatchee, and Westlake.

The 911 dispatch center will be staffed with an additional fire operations officer during peak hours.

PBCFR sent a statement with a list of their preparations:

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) emergency service vehicles will have a designated way in and out of the area, traveling east and west of the railroad tracks at Northlake Blvd/Beeline Highway. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will monitor this emergency access point 24 hours a day. PBCFR will join PBSO for Unified Command of the area for the duration of the closure.

PBCFR is taking every measure to provide additional staff, equipment, and resources to our firefighter/paramedics in the affected areas so they are ready to respond with speed and efficiency, delivering the care our residents have come to expect. We are implementing the following service enhancements:

Our top field medical supervisors, EMS Captains, will carry 2 additional units of Whole Blood, for a total of 3 units and 1 unit of Plasma

An additional fully-staffed Rescue (ambulance) will be stationed in the area, ready to respond during peak times

An additional firefighter will be stationed on each of the fire engines in the affected areas: Acreage, Loxahatchee, and Westlake

Our PBCFR Flight Medics & Nurses (aeromedical crew) will be equipped with an additional unit of Whole Blood on the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Trauma Hawk

The 911 Dispatch center will be staffed with an additional Fire Operations Officer during peak hours

1 additional High Water vehicle has been moved into the area for response in remote or flooded areas

A spare fire engine & a rescue truck will stage in the area, in the event of any apparatus mechanical failures

A mobile Apparatus Technician (mechanic) will be stationed in the area

"We understand it’s an inconvenience, but your patience will help keep everyone safe,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw in a video published by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a video asking residents to be patient, noting there may be a delay in non-emergency responses. Officials are urging drivers to prepare much like they would for a hurricane: fill your gas tanks, pantries, and refrigerators before the closure begins.

There is a series of detours in place for the area. If you need those directions, the most recently updated detours can be found here.