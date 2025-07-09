Northlake Boulevard, Beeline Highway intersection to be closed starting Aug. 1

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Attention drivers in northern Palm Beach County.

The start date for a much-talked-about road project at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway was announced Wednesday.

The Corradino Group confirmed to WPTV that the project will start Aug. 1.

When will Northlake Boulevard close for CSX railroad project?

The busy intersection will be closed for eight days as CSX makes critical repairs.

This is a story that WPTV has been closely following for weeks. Previously, we were told the closure of the intersection would begin on or after July 18.

Florida Department of Transportation officials told Palm Beach County commissioners on Tuesday that emergency crews will still be able to pass through the intersection at all times.

County engineer David Ricks said this week that a few things are being done to alleviate the long detours proposed by the FDOT. He said they're altering traffic light timing, making sure there are no other closures in that area, and keeping the public in the loop of what's going on.

Transportation officials have said they are coordinating closely with CSX to ensure repairs are completed before students return to school on Aug. 11.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

