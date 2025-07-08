Still no official start date for Beeline Highway, Northlake Boulevard closure

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation informed Palm Beach County commissioners that they will have details about the start date of the 8-day closure at Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard by July 10.

CSX, a freight railroad company in charge of making some repairs in that area, is meeting internally to decide if the closure will begin on July 25, or Aug. 1.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges was at the commission meeting Tuesday, where FDOT officials briefed commissioners regarding the controversial closure.

One of the main concerns from commissioners is whether or not emergency crews will be able to get through that area. FDOT officials told commissioners they will be able to get through 24/7, with certainty.

County engineer David Ricks said a few things are being done to alleviate the long detours proposed by FDOT. He said they’re altering traffic light timing, making sure there are no other closures in that area, and keeping the public in the loop of what’s going on. They plan to launch a website once more details, like the start date, are determined.

Plus, we learned CSX, FDOT, and PBC staff will meet 72 hours before the proposed start date (7/25 or 8/1) for a go, or no-go decision.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff Office’s Traffic Division was also present at the meeting. They said they will put more resources in that area to track traffic live. They are staggering shifts to have more people out there, adding more motorcycle-based officers, since they’ll be able to maneuver the closure easier, according to the presentation. They’ll also have a command post and will centralize communication with the Florida Highway Patrol and local police stations.

Mayor Maria Marino said they had “exhausted every effort” to find other detours or solutions.

She said she’s interested in knowing when this will start and would prefer if this 8-day project wouldn’t collide with back-to-school driving patterns. The school year begins Aug. 11 in Palm Beach County. She also mentioned, because of the scope of this job, it is a 24/7 closure.

The commission agreed they would prefer to start sooner, pointing at that July 25 start date, which could wrap up as late as Aug. 2.

If the project starts August 1, it could wrap up as late as August 9, two days before students are set to return to class.

Commissioner Marci Woodward asked if the project had to start on Friday, FDOT said starting mid-week would mean it would affect two work weeks, and starting on a Friday “helps logistics.”

“If you can avoid having work done to your house, any other traffic, everyone will benefit,” Commissioner Gregg Weiss said.

He also encouraged people that can work from home during the closure, to start coordinating with their employers. “We can all do a little bit,” he said.

Interim County Administrator Todd J. Bonlarron said “this is part of progress and growth.”

