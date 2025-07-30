Traffic shift at Seminole Pratt Whitney Road ahead of Northlake Boulevard closure

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers are waking up to more traffic changes in Palm Beach County ahead of Friday’s closure on Northlake Boulevard.

As part of the ongoing widening project along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Northlake Boulevard, a traffic shift and temporary intersection configuration at Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Northlake Boulevard has begun, the Palm Beach County's Engineering and Public Works Department said.

The traffic shift took effect Tuesday after the morning rush hour and is expected to continue for 60 days, the county said in a news release issued on Monday.

Westbound Northlake Boulevard motorists are being directed to a "free-flow left turn only" onto southbound Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. Likewise, northbound Seminole Pratt Whitney Road drivers will be directed to a "free-flow right turn only" onto eastbound Northlake Boulevard, according to the county.

WATCH BELOW: When will Northlake Boulevard close for CSX railroad project?

When will Northlake Boulevard close for CSX railroad project?

The county said this traffic shift is necessary and is "unrelated" to the CSX project scheduled to begin on Friday, which requires the closure of Northlake Boulevard at Beeline Highway.

This traffic shift is expected to improve traffic flow at the Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Northlake Boulevard intersection, the county said, which is part of the CSX project’s detour route.

For the duration of the temporary traffic shift, a portion of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road will be closed between Hamlin Boulevard and Murcott Boulevard, the county said.

WPTV Map of detour route on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Northlake Boulevard.

The county said the following detour routes are in effect for residents living north of Northlake Boulevard:



For those traveling southbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, the detour route is south to Murcott Boulevard, west to Banyan Boulevard, south to Hamlin Boulevard and east to Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. The reverse is in effect going northbound.



For those traveling westbound on Northlake Boulevard to access Seminole Pratt Whitney Road northbound, the detour route is north onto Apache Boulevard, west on Tangelo Boulevard and north on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. The reverse is in effect to access eastbound Northlake Boulevard, when traveling southbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

WATCH BELOW: Residents raise concerns about major road closures

Closure of Northlake Boulevard delayed until Aug. 1

Engineering and Public Works said this temporary inconvenience and these efforts are aimed at enhancing the safety and efficiency of the county’s infrastructure.

For more information and latest updates on this project, click here.

