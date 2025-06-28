We drove the Northlake detours: How long does it take?

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — With CSX train track emergency repairs coming to the crossing at Northlake Blvd. and Bee Line Hwy, drivers in Palm Beach County are about to face significant disruptions during rush hour. Our investigations reveal how long these detours could take and the challenges ahead for commuters when Northlake Blvd. is closed.

In a detailed analysis, we tracked rush hour travel times along four proposed detours (these times do not account for the increased traffic when the detours begin).

Formal Detour Route

The formal detour route, which is expected to manage the most traffic, leads drivers toward Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd., through the City of West Lake, east on Southern Blvd, and north along the already congested Military Trail. This route spans 42 miles and could take up to 1 hour and 11 minutes.

The next three detour routes take disrupted drivers through the Village of Royal Palm Beach.

Formal Detour Route Alternate

However, the alternate detour offers a slightly quicker option. Using Okeechobee Blvd., it provides two lanes through Loxahatchee Groves, expanding to six lanes by the Royal Palm Beach Blvd. Though this route saves just two minutes, it covers 39 miles.

Local Route

For those looking for the shortest route, this option runs along two-lane roads, including Coconut Blvd., Orange Blvd., Royal Palm Beach Blvd. and State Road 7, resulting in a travel time of 51 minutes over a distance of 31 miles.

Alternate Local Route

The last route sends drivers to Okeechobee Blvd. using Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

As commuters voice their frustrations—many feeling like "prisoners" due to the closures—I reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). They indicated that Palm Beach County is implementing measures to optimize "throughput," ensuring that as many drivers as possible can navigate through detour intersections during peak times.

Additionally, during these peak periods, the Indian Trail Improvement District (ITID) will implement measures to prevent drivers from circumventing the four proposed routes. Law enforcement will be present to deter motorists from using the shoulders of the roads, effectively cutting in line.

With this one closure, the case for proposed road extension projects in the Midwestern Palm Beach County communities has strengthened significantly. In light of the current traffic turmoil, residents are increasingly advocating for long-term solutions to address ongoing congestion issues. Many at last week’s (ITID) are pushing for infrastructure expansion initiatives, including the development of State Road 7, Roebuck Rd., and Jog Rd., in hopes of providing much-needed relief in the future.

Solutions?

As the community braces for increased travel times, commuters are encouraged to consider options such as working from home or taking paid time off during the closure. If those aren’t feasible, they’ll need to leave early and bring plenty of patience as they navigate the upcoming detours.

