'I don't think anybody can prepare for it’: Business owners on Northlake Boulevard brace for traffic impacts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We’re learning more about the concerns of business owners in western Palm Beach County as the area prepares for serious traffic impacts next month.

We’ve told you about the CSX plan for emergency railroad repairs at Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard, with many telling us they feel they’ll be trapped when the intersection shuts down for at least eight days.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) tells WPTV’s Michael Hoffman there are four possible detour routes that we could see when Northlake Blvd. and Beeline Highway close for emergency railroad repairs next month.

Hoffman showed them to businesses in the area and they weren't happy.

Richard Beddard and his wife opened Inspirations Flooring just two months ago on Northlake Blvd., and now as the area braces for a serious closure of this major intersection, they’re bracing for a serious drop in business.

“I don't think anybody can prepare for it,” said Beddard. “We can't work from home. People need to come in and see floors. We need to receive deliveries, as well as Publix and Dunkin Donuts and everybody else.

He says it’s not just him.

Much like Beddard, Ann-Marie and her staff at Batten Insurance Services can’t work from home. But in her case, it’s because of Florida law.

“Oh, it's unbelievable.” said Batten. “We can't change a policy. I can't endorse a policy. Meaning, if you call me and tell me that you're gonna move, I can't change it. My personal business is going to be a disaster. It's going to take these people two to three hours to get here and get home.”

Searching for answers, Hoffman reached out to FDOT. They say these are the possible detours they’re considering:

Detour Route (34.02 mi) — Formal Detour Route

Northlake Blvd. to Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd. to Southern Blvd. to Military Trail to Northlake Blvd.



Drive West on Northlake Blvd. (3.5 mi) and make a left onto Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd.



Drive South on Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd. (9.24 mi) and make a Left onto Southern Blvd.



Drive East on Southern Blvd. (12.22 mi) and make left on Military Trail



Drive North on Military Trail (9.06 mi) and make left on Northlake Blvd.

Detour Route A (30.45 mi) — Formal Detour Route Alternate

Northlake Blvd. to Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd. to Okeechobee Blvd. to Military Trail to Northlake Blvd.



Drive West on Northlake Blvd. (3.5 mi) and make a left onto Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd.



Drive South on Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd. (7.61 mi) and make left onto Okeechobee Blvd.



Drive East on Okeechobee Blvd. (12.27) and make left on Military Trail



Drive North on Military Trail (7.07) and make left on Northlake Blvd.

Impacted Route (20.94 mi) — Local Route

Northlake Blvd. to Coconut Blvd. to Orange Blvd. to Royal Palm Beach Blvd. to 60th St. to SR-7/441 to Okeechobee Blvd. to Military Trail to Northlake Blvd.



Drive South on Coconut Blvd. (2.2 mi) and make a Left on Orange Blvd.



Drive East on Orange Blvd. (0.73 mi) and make a right onto Royal Palm Beach Blvd.



Drive South on Royal Palm Beach Blvd. (1 mi) and make a left onto 60th St.



Drive through the Roundabout as 60th St. turns into SR-7 (4.4 mi) and make a left onto Okeechobee Blvd.



Drive East on Okeechobee Blvd. (5.54 mi) and make a left on Military Trail



Drive North on Military Trail (7.07 mi) and make left on Northlake Blvd.

Impacted Route A (20.68 mi) — Alternate Local Route

Northlake Blvd. to Coconut Blvd. to Orange Blvd. to Royal Palm Beach Blvd. to Okeechobee Blvd. to Military Trail to Northlake Blvd.



Drive South on Coconut Blvd. (2.2 mi) and make a left on Orange Blvd.



Drive East on Orange Blvd. (0.73 mi) and make a right onto Royal Palm Beach Blvd.



Drive South on Royal Palm Beach. (5.14 mi) and make right on Okeechobee Blvd.



Drive East on Okeechobee Blvd. (5.54 mi) and make left on Military Trail



Drive North on Military Trail (7.07 mi) and make left on Northlake Blvd.

The longest route to get around the construction would have drivers move an additional 34 miles.

Hoffman showed Batten that plan.

“Unless they can magically make a flyover, I don't know how it's going to happen,” said Batten. “What if we have a hurricane? What if we have something that comes through? How are you gonna move the people? How is the distribution gonna get it out? How is Publix going to get their stuff? How is UPS gonna get their packages picked up? There's a lot more than just, 'Oh, wow. Okay. People are going to be late to work'. No, it's a lot bigger than that."

Hoffman also reached out to the Indian Trail Improvement District, another area hit hard by the closure. The district's president, Elizabeth Accomondo, said that for those with questions, an emergency meeting next week has been set and a Zoom option will be available.