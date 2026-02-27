State Road 7 extension gets updates as FDOT pushes forward despite ongoing legal challenges

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Plans to extend State Road 7 have been in the works for decades, and on Thursday night, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held its second public meeting to update residents on where the project stands and what has changed.

FDOT and Palm Beach County are looking to connect Okeechobee Boulevard to Northlake Boulevard by way of the roundabout on 60th Street on State Road 7. The goal is to reduce traffic, improve emergency response times and establish a hurricane evacuation route.

The City of West Palm Beach sued FDOT and the county, citing environmental concerns. A judge ruled against the city, but West Palm Beach has appealed. Despite the ongoing legal challenge, FDOT plans to move forward with the project in two phases.

According to FDOT's project website, the total project would cost $137.6 million and be completed in two phases, with the first beginning in Spring 2028 from Okeechobee Boulevard north to 60th Street. This phase would cost an estimated $43.4 million with a completion date of Spring 2031.

First Phase would include the following:



Adding two new travel lanes between Okeechobee Boulevard and 60th Street to provide two lanes in each direction

Reconstructing the 60th Street roundabout from one lane to two lanes



The second phase is scheduled to start in Fall 2028 from 60th Street to Northlake Boulevard. This phase would cost an estimated $94.2 million with a completion date of Fall 2031.

Second Phase would include the following:



Constructing a four-lane divided roadway on a new alignment from 60th Street to Northlake Boulevard

Constructing crossings over the M-Canal and the Ibis Preserve spillway

Constructing a 12-foot shared-use path from 60th Street to Northlake Boulevard to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and mobility

Constructing a "robust" drainage system to improve resiliency

Christopher Karch has lived in the Acreage for 40 years and said the growing traffic problem has been a long-running frustration.

"It's a terrible thing to have to deal with," Karch said.

That frustration brought him to Thursday's public meeting, where he and other residents got answers about where the project stands and what is new. For Karch, the updates were encouraging.

"Just something very good for the communities," Karch said.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman spent the evening speaking with residents and project staff about the latest updates to the project. Project Manager Scott Peterson said the team has worked to address concerns that have been raised over the years.

"Over the past several years, we've taken a step back, and we've tried to address some of the concerns that have come up, and some of the specific changes are, we've shrunk the footprint of the project," Peterson said.

The team is addressing environmental concerns by redesigning the project's drainage system and tackling noise concerns through the use of sound walls.

Peterson said those changes, along with a shift in public opinion, give him confidence the project will be completed.

"In my view, to go from highly negative 10 years ago to concerned but interested is a move in the right direction and a win," Peterson said.

For residents like Karch, the hope is that the updates are enough to finally get the project across the finish line.

"Hopefully everybody's happy now, and we can get the project rolling," Karch said.

