FDOT sets public meetings for controversial $137.6M State Road 7 extension in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — New public meetings are scheduled for a controversial Palm Beach County road extension project that has faced debate and litigation for about two decades.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced two dates this month for public comment, one virtual and the other in person, for the proposed extension of State Road 7 from Okeechobee Boulevard to Northlake Boulevard.

State Road 7 extension project one step closer to reality after West Palm Beach's appeal was denied

Meeting dates are as follows:



Virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Click here to register and learn more. Participants can also use their phone by dialing +1 (562) 247-8422 and using the access code: 523-832-987.

In-person meeting on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center, located at 151 Civic Center Way.

The latest updates on the FDOT website said the total project would cost $137.6 million and be completed in two phases, with the first beginning in Spring 2028 from Okeechobee Boulevard north to 60th Street. This phase would cost an estimated $43.4 million with a completion date of Spring 2031.

First Phase would include the following:



Adding two new travel lanes between Okeechobee Blvd and 60th Street to provide two lanes in each direction

Reconstructing the 60th Street roundabout from a one -lane to a two-lane roundabout

The second phase is scheduled to start in Fall 2028 from 60th Street to Northlake Boulevard. This phase would cost an estimated $94.2 million with a completion date of Fall 2031.

Second Phase would include the following:



Constructing a four-lane divided roadway on a new alignment from 60th Street to Northlake Boulevard.

Constructing crossings over the M-Canal and the Ibis Preserve spillway

Constructing a 12-foot shared-use path from 60th Street to Northlake Blvd to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and mobility

Constructing a "robust" drainage system to improve resiliency

Latest details from FDOT on the project:

According to FDOT, there would be short-term, temporary detours for the construction of connections to Orange Grove and Persimmon boulevards. Both will be limited to one weekend each and will not occur at the same time, according to officials. Business and resident access would be maintained throughout construction.

FDOT has long said the project is needed to provide a shorter route for north-south drivers as Palm Beach County's western communities continue to grow.

"Data shows an increase in population by 50% from 2015- 2045 and a job growth increase of 73%," FDOT says on the project website. "Three new developments in western Palm Beach County, including Avenir, Minto West, and Indian Trails Grove, [rely] on the SR 7 extension to accommodate their trips."

The city of West Palm Beach has fought the extension for years, spending millions over concerns that the project would harm the nearby Grassy Waters Preserve, the main source of the city's drinking water supply.

A judge ruled last year that the project could finally move forward. However, the city of West Palm Beach quickly appealed that ruling.

