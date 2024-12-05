State Road 7 extension: Will project ever move forward in Palm Beach County?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We've been hearing concerns from residents in western Palm Beach County about the traffic gridlock they regularly face as the area's population grows.

One of the main topics of conversation is the State Road 7 extension project, which would connect Okeechobee Boulevard to Northlake Boulevard.

It's been a conversation for years, but no progress has been made for quite some time. The project was brought to a standstill after a lawsuit between the city of West Palm Beach and the state of Florida.

"The best way I can put it, it sucks," driver Dwayne Hicks said.

The State Road 7 extension could help ease the gridlock for drivers.

"[The traffic] definitely hinders everybody living in this area," driver Kerry Kegel said. "I thought it was dead for a long time."

"Over the years it's been in and out of court," Palm Beach County District 6 Commissioner Sara Baxter said.

Baxter said the city sued the state of Florida to halt construction — citing environmental concerns and the nearby Grassy Waters Preserve, which provides West Palm Beach its drinking water.

"State Road 7 already goes about halfway to Northlake [Boulevard] without any environmental issues," Baxter said. "From Okeechobee [Boulevard] up 60th [Street] and then when you get onto Northlake, eventually, it already goes right through the middle of Grassy Waters without any environmental issues. So the idea that there would be these huge environmental issues, should the road actually connect to Northlake .. it doesn't make sense."

The Florida Department of Transportation told WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman the following in a statement:

"The project was delayed due to a challenge brought by the City of West Palm Beach regarding the Environmental Resource Permit.





A trial before the State Division of Administrative Hearings was held over a period of several weeks and concluded in late May 2024. Post-trial documents were requested by the court and were submitted in November. A ruling from the court is not expected for several months.







A separate administrative trial related to the project is scheduled to begin on December 9 before the same judge. This second trial relates to a challenge the City brought against the project’s Water Use Permit. This trial is expected to last 1 week. It is unknown how long it will take the court to issue a ruling."

Hoffman reached out to the city and a spokesperson told him that because of the ongoing litigation, "the City will not respond to questions regarding SR-7."

But the project can't come soon enough for those who drive the area for a living.

FDOT tells Hoffman the project is split into two phases, the first of which is scheduled to begin construction in July 2027.

