Okeechobee Boulevard extension has residents for and against project

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As traffic concerns mount in western Palm Beach County, drivers are getting their chance to voice their concerns about the possible expansion of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter is hosting a town hall Tuesday night about the project.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman spoke to residents for and against the extension.

If Okeechobee Boulevard is extended it would cut just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney and connect to the northern part of the Arden community. It would create a second exit for Arden that its residents tell me is sorely needed. But for those living here, right next to where it would extend it's a hard no.

WPTV Arden resident Corey Kanterman shares with WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman why he supports extending Okeechobee Boulevard.

The Arden community is located along Southern Boulevard in western Palm Beach County but accessibility in and out of the area is among the complaints from residents.

"In essence, we're landlocked here," Arden resident Corey Kanterman said, "anytime there's an accident."

Kanterman has lived in the Arden Community for years.

He said traffic on Southern Boulevard can get so bad that trips that should take minutes can take hours. Appointments missed and potentially long response times for the new community with more houses on the way.

With Arden, it's one way in one way out. He said that should change, and it could if the project is completed.

"Personally and speaking on behalf of my neighbors, we need the Okeechobee extension," Kanterman said.

The extension would go from just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road to the north part of the Arden community.

However, not everyone supports the extension of the road.

WPTV Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter speaks about the possible extension of Okeechobee Boulevard.

"They're not really thinking of how it impact us," one resident of Loxahatchee who wanted to remain anonymous.

The resident lives right down the street from the proposed entrance. He built his house for his late wife because of how quiet it is in Loxahatchee.

"They're going to affect our ability to get out of here in order for them to have better access," the Loxahatchee resident said. "And I don't blame them for, you know, for wanting a better way out of there, but when they bought out there, there was only one way in. And, you know, at least it dumps out to a four-lane highway over here. I understand how they want to alleviate but they can't put it through here."

"I don't think everyone is going to be happy at the end of this," Baxter said.

The commissioner said a survey from her office showed a majority of support for extensions but she wants everyone's voice to be heard.

"A successful (meeting) is thoughtful opinions, how they would address it," Baxter said. "You know, what they would like to see, what they wouldn't like to see? Is there room for compromise? Or is this just no to say, no?"

A timeline for a decision on the extension is unclear.

