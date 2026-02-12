A long-stalled road project in Palm Beach County is gaining momentum after years of litigation, with construction potentially beginning in late 2027.

The State Road 7 extension has been in planning for decades, promising to connect Northlake Boulevard to Okeechobee Boulevard through a roundabout on 60th Street. The project has divided the community, with supporters citing traffic relief and improved emergency response times, while opponents worry about increased traffic around the Ibis community and environmental impacts.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

State Road 7 extension project moves closer to reality after decades of delays

"That sign's been there for God…I mean, years," said Janine Holofcener, who has lived in Ibis since 2009.

The weathered sign announcing the future extension shows rust creeping up its sides, a testament to how long residents have been waiting for the project to move forward.

The project faced significant legal challenges when the City of West Palm Beach sued the Florida Department of Transportation and Palm Beach County over concerns that stormwater runoff was planned to flow directly into the Ibis Lake system. However, an administrative law judge ruled against the city, and West Palm Beach has appealed that decision.

"We have completely redesigned the project so that it no longer outflows into the Ibis lake system. We now retain the vast majority of the water on the project site," FDOT roadway design engineer Scott Peterson told WPTV's Michael Hoffman.

Peterson said the design changes have resulted in a better overall project, and the favorable court ruling has given FDOT confidence to move forward.

"The facts were presented before an administrative law judge, and the judge has found in our favor. So that certainly has given us confidence that we have done things the right way," Peterson said. "The four main points are that this road is badly needed, due to continued and occurring development in the area, and the congestion is getting worse. Number two, we have designed a road that is sensitive to the environment, that appropriately mitigates anything that's being disturbed, and that protects the city's water supply. Number three, this road will facilitate hurricane evacuation and improve emergency response times. And number four, perhaps the most important one, the department listens to community feedback. We have stepped back over the past five years and made some significant redesigns to the project, which have improved the project, which have reduced the environmental footprint and the impacts."

Community opinion remains divided on the project. While some Ibis residents expressed concerns about increased traffic and noise near their neighborhoods, others, like Holofcener, are eager to see construction begin.

"Long enough — we really do need to have it," Holofcener said. "I can't wait. I would be happy to have it start sooner."

FDOT is hosting two community meetings for public input and comment on the project's future. Find information on those meetings here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

