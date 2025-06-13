New chapter in embattled State Road 7 project as West Palm Beach appeals ruling

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has an update on an enduring story that people have been talking about for decades.

Western Palm Beach County reporter Michael Hoffman has been digging into the State Road 7 extension project for months.

After a judge ruled last month that the project aiming to ease congestion in western Palm Beach County, which has been locked in litigation for decades, could finally move forward, the city of West Palm Beach has again appealed that ruling—causing more roadblocks.

Many living in western Palm Beach County tell Hoffman that they’re sick and tired of the back and forth surrounding the expansion of State Road 7 to connect Northlake and Okeechobee boulevards.

They were excited for a short time last month when a judge ruled that West Palm Beach’s challenges in court weren’t enough. But that feeling didn’t last.

Hoffman reached out to the city, and they told us that they don’t comment on active litigation. But according to this appeal obtained through a public records request, the city cites environmental impacts, as the project would need to cut through the 23-square-mile Grassy Waters Preserve, which holds pre-treated drinking water.

“It's disappointing, it really is,” said Elizabeth Accomando, president of the board of supervisors of the Indian Trail Improvement District and resident of the Acreage. “We've got almost 50,000 residents, 17,000 landowners, living in the Acreage with very limited roadways. Imagine trying to evacuate 55,000 people with such limited access to main thoroughfares. And so, it's critical.”

Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Sara Baxter, who represents the area that could see the most impact, sent Hoffman a statement:

I don’t agree with West Palm Beach’s decision to appeal the lawsuit ruling regarding State Road 7. It’s important that we prioritize constructive solutions that serve the best interests of our community and ensure safety, environmental protection, and responsible development. I believe pursuing an appeal to stop a much needed road is unnecessary at this stage and could delay progress on critical infrastructure improvements.




