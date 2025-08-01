'It's a big project': Businesses bracing for Northlake Boulevard closure

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We’re dedicated to helping you navigate the upcoming, and dreaded, closure of a main intersection, disconnecting western and eastern Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: 'So as soon as we can, we would like to return back to normal,' manager Michelle Newman tells WPTV

Businesses bracing for Northlake Boulevard closure

The closure at Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway begins Friday night at 8 p.m., and is expected to last just one day before students return to class for the 2025-2026 school year.

We’re also talking to businesses impacted by this closure.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke to the management team at Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, which sits on the corner of the Ibis shopping plaza. That’s a place many people have told Jorges about their frustrations.

Traffic News 'It's terrible': How to navigate through Northlake Blvd. closures and detours Joel Lopez

The restaurant staff doesn’t seem concerned about closing their doors, because according to manager Michelle Newman, co-owner and manager of their Northlake location, they have a good number of customers from the Loxahatchee area.

“we don't want to shut down and we're going to stay open for them,” she told Jorges. “As long as our staff can get here safe and in a timely manner, we want to make sure everything should run smoothly.”

They’re thinking some of their supplies and ingredients might be delayed, but they’re looking forward to any updates from their suppliers.

WATCH BELOW: Residents raise concerns about major road closures

Closure of Northlake Boulevard delayed until Aug. 1

“It's a big project, but we are hopeful it'll get done within the week rather than the full week,” she said. “So as soon as we can, we would like to return back to normal.”

Friday morning, Jorges noticed a sign on the door of Hand and Stone, a massage studio in the same shopping plaza.

The sign tells clients the store will be closed for the duration of the Northlake project and directs them to their Delray Beach location.

Businesses aside, county leaders are telling residents impacted by this closure, they should treat this like a hurricane: fueling up their cars and stocking their pantries, just in case.

The closure is expected to last until August 10.

For more information and latest updates on this project, click here.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on traffic detours on Northlake Boulevard below:

Traffic News Northlake Blvd., Beeline Hwy. intersection to be closed starting Aug. 1 Scott Sutton

Traffic News When will Northlake Boulevard close to CSX project? Victor Jorges

Traffic News 'I think it's awful': Closure of Northlake Boulevard delayed until Aug. 1 Samantha Roesler

Traffic News We drove the Northlake detours: How long does it take? T.A. Walker

Traffic News 'We're going to be trapped': Residents raise alarm over road closure Michael Hoffman

Traffic News Businesses on Northlake Blvd. say potential 34-mile detour could be devastating Michael Hoffman