'Too slow for the road ... too fast for the sidewalk': Lake Worth Beach grapples with e-bike safety concerns

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Residents in Lake Worth Beach are raising safety concerns about electric bikes and scooters traveling at high speeds on sidewalks, joining a growing debate across Palm Beach County about regulating these vehicles in pedestrian areas.

On the Lake Worth Beach boardwalk, pedestrians say electric bikes are moving too fast for safe pedestrian traffic.

WATCH BELOW: Residents push for e-bike rules in Lake Worth Beach

Lake Worth Beach grapples with e-bike safety concerns

"I think that the e-bikes are too slow for the road, and they're too fast for the sidewalk, and that's the problem," one resident said.

"The e-bikes are potentially going up to 25, to 30 mph, feel like that's pretty dangerous for people just walking," another resident said.

Safety concerns are particularly urgent for vulnerable populations, including elderly residents and those with medical conditions.

"I have a really bad neck injury, so like if somebody did run into me, like it's catastrophic," one pedestrian said.

Lake Worth Beach currently has no ordinance regulating e-bikes on sidewalks, making it legal for these vehicles to operate in pedestrian areas. This sets the city apart from neighboring municipalities that have taken action in recent months.

Boca Raton has hosted safety town halls to address e-bike concerns, while Jupiter implemented park-specific rules for electric bike usage. Boynton Beach began exploring a complete sidewalk ban for e-bikes.

Some residents believe the lack of regulation leaves pedestrians vulnerable and are calling on city leaders to take action.

"They don't belong on the road. They don't belong on a sidewalk. So figure out a plan B here… That's your job if you're on the city council," one resident said.

City officials say there is no ordinance in place currently, but the issue could soon be added to the city agenda. Residents hope discussions will lead to action in the near future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of electric bikes:

Boynton Beach Sidewalks vs. bike lanes? Where e-bikes belong, according to this city Victor Jorges

Palm Beach E-bikes and scooters now off limits on sidewalks here Zitlali Solache

Region Martin County As e-bikes gain popularity, Florida lawmakers weigh new safety rules Cassandra Garcia

Jupiter Why this town is amending its parks rules after 30 years Jon Shainman

Jupiter Police boost e-bike enforcement in Jupiter after student death Jon Shainman

Palm City Sheriff targets illegal e-bikes in this county Jon Shainman

Palm Beach County Proposed legislation would crack down on motorized bikes in Florida Kayla McDermott