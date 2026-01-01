Samantha Gutierrez

Samantha Gutierrez is a multimedia journalist and producer who joined WPTV in January 2026.

Born and raised in South Florida, Samantha discovered her passion for journalism in fourth grade and has been telling stories ever since. She earned her Digital Media and Communications degree from Florida International University, where she sharpened her skills in reporting, producing and digital storytelling while covering stories that matter to local communities.

Before joining WPTV, Samantha gained hands-on newsroom experience through multiple internships across the country, including at WPTV in 2023. Most recently, she interned at KXAN in Austin, Texas, where she worked on community-focused features.

Samantha is passionate about creating stories for the community, by the community, with a focus on making news accessible, engaging, and relatable on all platforms. She is also an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and has served in leadership roles supporting student journalists.