Trial date for suspect in plot to assassinate Trump set for November in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man who authorities say spent 12 hours camped outside Donald Trump's golf course before Secret Service spotted him with a rifle is set to go to trial in November.

The criminal jury trial for Ryan Wesley Routh is set for Nov. 18 at Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse in Fort Pierce.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued the court order on Tuesday.

Read court order below:



The order comes a day after Routh pleaded not guilty during federal arraignment in West Palm Beach. Routh appeared briefly in federal court after a grand jury handed down a five-count indictment stemming from the second attempt on Trump's life since July.

If Routh decides to change his plea, it must be done prior to 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to the court order.

Routh was initially charged in a criminal complaint only with gun offenses before prosecutors pursued additional charges before a grand jury. Prosecutors will often quickly bring the first easily provable charges they can and then add more serious charges later as the investigation unfolds.

Other charges he faces include illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions, including two charges of possessing stolen goods in 2002 in North Carolina. He's also accused of having a weapon with a serial number that was obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye, in violation of federal law.

A pretrial hearing will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the courthouse in Fort Pierce.

