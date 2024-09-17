2 days after assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit West Palm Beach on Tuesday, two days after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

According to his office, the governor will speak at the training division of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 9 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, along with several high-ranking state officials, including Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner.

Speaking in Orlando on Monday, DeSantis said the state will be conducting its own investigation into Sunday's assassaination attempt on Trump at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The suspected gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, is facing federal charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.