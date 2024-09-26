Okeechobee County prepares for possibility of flooding, high winds from Helene

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Hurricane Helene has county officials in Okeechobee County on alert and ready for any type of severe weather.

The big concern at the moment is strong winds and flooding.

Crews were busy cleaning grates, and the county is closing offices and schools on Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

They were using shovels to clear mud, soot, leaves and tree limbs that had fallen and clogged up some grates.

Hurricane HURRICANE HELENE: Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast under tropical storm warning Jennifer Correa

The county will continue to monitor areas known to flood to see if they have to send out crews again to clean out culverts.



The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, city police and fire rescue said they'll continue responding to 911 calls as they come in.

WPTV spoke with a man who was preparing for the storm. He said he immediately thought about Hurricane Andrew in 1992.



"We got some water, we got some food," the man told WPTV. "We're ready."

The county has provided three and a half tons of sand for residents looking to fill sandbags to fight back water if necessary.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Hurricane Helene below:

Tropical Weather Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast schools closed Thursday because of Helene Matt Papaycik

Tropical Weather COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IMPACTS: What to expect Audra Schroeder

Hurricane HURRICANE HELENE: Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast under tropical storm warning Jennifer Correa

Hurricane Steve Weagle: Here's what you need to know about Helene Steve Weagle

Hurricane 'Cautiously optimistic:' Wellington prepping for potential flooding Michael Hoffman

Hurricane 'WAITING AND WATCHING': Belle Glade, South Bay preparing for impacts of Helene Matt Sczesny