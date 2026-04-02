Tiger Woods body camera arrest video: Video shows golfer handcuffed after sobriety tests

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released body camera video showing the moments after golfing legend Tiger Woods crashed his Range Rover on Jupiter Island last week, prompting his arrest on suspicion of DUI.

WATCH BELOW: Tiger Woods DUI arrest captured on body cam video

Tiger Woods DUI arrest captured on body cam video

The incident occurred Friday at about 2 p.m., when Woods was driving behind a truck with a trailer. When the trailer slowed, Woods attempted to pass, crossing over a double solid line into oncoming traffic. The front-right of his SUV collided with the trailer's left rear fender, flipping onto the driver's side.

"I do believe your normal faculties are impaired, and you're under an unknown substance, so at this time you're under arrest for DUI,” Martin County Sheriff's deputy Tatiana Levenar told Woods after conducting a sobriety test on him.

Woods said he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when his speeding Range Rover clipped the back of a truck and rolled onto its side on a residential road near his home on Jupiter Island.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV speaks to attorney about arrest video

Tiger Woods body camera arrest video: Golfer seen doing sobriety tests before arrest

"I'm being arrested?" Woods responded as he stood alongside the road.

"Yes sir," Levenar said.

After handcuffing Woods, authorities searched his pockets and found two white pills.

"That's a Norco," Woods said after an officer pulled out the pills, referring to a painkiller that contains acetaminophen and the opioid hydrocodone. Authorities later confirmed that Woods was in possession of hydrocodone.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Body camera video provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows two pills that were in Tiger Woods' possession at the time of his arrest on March 27, 2026.

In the bodycam footage, Woods told Levenar that he had not drunk any alcohol and that he had taken "a few" medications earlier in the day, though Woods' words are muted in the released video as he describes some of the drugs.

The arrest affidavit released earlier this week stated that Woods told the responding deputy that he had looked down at his cellphone and did not realize the trailer had slowed. The truck driver confirmed he was slowing to make a right turn into a driveway with his turn signal on, and said Woods' SUV must not have seen him.

WATCH: Woods tells officers he was 'just talking to the president'

Tiger Woods after Jupiter Island crash: 'I was just talking to the president'

According to the report, after the crash, the truck driver helped Woods out of his vehicle. Woods appeared lethargic and moved slowly but was "extremely alert" during the investigation.

The deputy observed "several signs of impairment", including profuse sweating and difficulty performing coordination tests. Woods reportedly had hiccups throughout the investigation.

Video released Thursday showed a law enforcement officer who responded to the scene asking Woods if he was in any type of pain after the crash.

"Nope," Woods replied.

Breaking: Tiger Woods arrest affidavit released by Martin County Sheriff's Office

The arrest report said Woods, wearing a compression sock on his right knee, appeared to limp and stumble during the field sobriety test. He told the deputy he's had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg, and his ankle seizes while walking.

When asked to remove his sunglasses, the deputy noted that Woods' eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" with dilated pupils.

Woods stated he had not consumed alcohol, but when asked if he had consumed any prescription medication, he stated: "I take a few."

The deputy concluded that Woods' normal faculties were impaired, making him unable to operate a vehicle safely. The golfer agreed to take a breathalyzer test, which Martin Sheriff John Budensiek said registered 0.00, but Woods refused to provide a urine sample.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Body camera video provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows damage to a trailer that investigators said golfer Tiger Woods hit with his Range Rover on March 27, 2026.

He faces charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit a breath test.

No one was injured in the March 27 crash.

Woods posted $1,150 bail and left custody at about 11 p.m. Friday.

"Tiger on the Stage"

On Thursday, WPTV took the body camera video to Joshua Deckard, a criminal defense attorney in Martin County, to get his thoughts.

"It's not an open and shut case for the prosecution. After reviewing this video, that reaffirms my initial impression," Deckard said.



The attorney said Woods seemed to communicate well with law enforcement.



"Tiger is very polite. Tiger is cooperating to the best of his ability," Deckard said.



Deckard also said the field sobriety tests don't necessarily incriminate Woods, saying this crash, his past surgeries and injuries, plus the cameras, could've impacted Woods' performance of the tests.



"This is like putting Tiger on the stage. And he may be very nervous during these exercises, as anyone else would be," Deckard said.

The attorney doesn't think this case will go to trial and he believes charges will eventually be reduced.

Not Guilty Plea Entered

According to court records filed Tuesday, Woods submitted a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of arraignment.

A Martin County judge on Wednesday granted a motion for Woods to travel out of the country to seek treatment.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Woods on April 23. A docket sounding is set for May 5 before Judge Darren Steele.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Golf Tiger Woods gets court OK to travel for treatment after DUI Audra Schroeder

Region Martin County Tiger Woods' arrest: Body cam video to be released this week Tyler Hatfield

Region Martin County New Florida law makes Woods' test refusal prosecutable in latest DUI case Mike Schneider, AP

Region Martin County 'Very worried for him': Tiger Woods charged with DUI following crash Michael Hoffman