Martin County judge grants Tiger Woods motion to leave country for treatment after Jupiter Island DUI arrest

A Martin County judge has granted a motion for Tiger Woods to travel out of the country to seek treatment, after his arrest on suspicion of DUI following a rollover crash Friday.

WATCH: Woods granted permission to get treatment out of country

Tiger Woods will be allowed to travel outside the country for treatment after DUI arrest

Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, filed the motion on Wednesday, citing his client's "complex clinical presentation."

"Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment," the motion reads.

It adds that the chosen treatment facility "will provide continuous monitoring and the ability to rapidly adjust treatment interventions in a highly controlled environment."

Woods submitted a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of arraignment on Tuesday. According to an arrest affidavit from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Woods had bloodshot eyes, was sweating profusely and had two painkillers in his pocket after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island.

He told deputies that he had looked down at his phone as he attempted to pass a truck with a trailer, but the front right side of his SUV collided with the left rear fender of the trailer, flipping it onto the driver's side.

Woods posted to social media on Tuesday — his first time publicly addressing the arrest — stating that he would be stepping away "for a period of time" to seek treatment.

READ MORE WPTV COVERAGE:

Region Martin County New Florida law makes Woods' test refusal prosecutable in latest DUI case Mike Schneider, AP

Region Martin County Tiger Woods pleads not guilty to DUI charges after rollover crash Samantha Roesler