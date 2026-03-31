Tiger Woods arrest report: Martin County deputy noted 'several signs of impairment'

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about what led to Tiger Woods' arrest Friday afternoon following a crash involving his SUV and a truck with a trailer.

The arrest affidavit for Woods was released Tuesday morning, providing details on the crash and DUI investigation.

The incident occurred Friday at around 2 p.m., when Woods was driving behind a truck with a trailer. When the trailer slowed, Woods attempted to pass, crossing over a double solid line into oncoming traffic. The front right of his SUV collided with the left rear fender of the trailer, flipping onto the driver’s side.

The affidavit states that Woods told the responding deputy that he had looked down at his cell phone and did not realize the trailer had slowed. The truck driver confirmed he was slowing to make a right turn into a driveway with his turn signal on, and said Woods’ SUV must not have seen him.

According to the report, after the crash, the truck driver helped Woods out of his vehicle. Woods appeared lethargic and moved slowly but was 'extremely alert' during the investigation.

The deputy observed 'several signs of impairment', including profuse sweating and difficulty performing coordination tests. Woods reportedly had hiccups throughout the investigation.

Woods, wearing a compression sock on his right knee, appeared to limp and stumble during a field sobriety test. He told the deputy he's had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg, and his ankle seizes while walking.

When asked to remove his sunglasses, the deputy noted that Woods’ eyes were 'bloodshot and glassy' with dilated pupils.

Woods stated he had not consumed alcohol but when asked if Woods consumed any prescription medication, he stated "I take a few."

During a search, deputies found two pills of hydrocodone in Woods’ pocket, and Woods refused to provide a urine sample. The deputy concluded that Woods’ normal faculties were impaired, making him unable to operate a vehicle safely.

Woods was formally arrested just after 3 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic ER South, where he refused medical treatment, and then transported to the Martin County Jail.

He now faces charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit a breath test.

Woods posted $1,150 bail and left custody at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Region Martin County Tiger Woods' arrest: Body cam video to be released this week Tyler Hatfield

Region Martin County New Florida law makes Woods' test refusal prosecutable in latest DUI case Mike Schneider, AP

Region Martin County 'Very worried for him': Tiger Woods charged with DUI following crash Michael Hoffman