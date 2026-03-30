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Tiger Woods' arrest: Affidavit, body camera video to be released after rollover crash on Jupiter Island

Golfer passed a breathalyzer test but would not give a urine sample, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek
Golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, in Martin County on March 27, 2026.
WPTV/Eric Pasquarelli credit for crash photo; Tiger Woods mugshot credit Martin County (Florida) Sheriff's Office
Golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, in Martin County on March 27, 2026.
Golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, in Martin County on March 27, 2026.
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JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, WPTV expects the Martin County Sheriff's Office to release the arrest affidavit related to Tiger Woods' arrest on Friday, which will likely shed more light on the case.

Woods was released from the Martin County Jail late Friday night, about eight hours after his arrest.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV awaits arrest affidavit following Tiger Woods' arrest

Tiger Woods DUI arrest: Affidavit to be released Tuesday

The golfing legend is charged with DUI, property damage and refusing to take a urine test.

Investigators said Woods was visibly impaired when they arrived at the scene Friday afternoon.

Investigators said he passed a breathalyzer but would not give a urine sample to test for any drugs or medication.

Sheriff John Budensiek said on Friday that Woods was speeding on South Beach Road and clipped a pressure washing truck while trying to pass on the narrow, two-lane road.

Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash on Jupiter Island

His Range Rover then rolled and Woods was able to crawl out the passenger door.

Neighbors said this type of aggressive driving on Beach Road isn't new.

"You're not supposed to pass on that road and the speed limit is 30 mph. People are just impatient," said neighbor Sam Saporito. "If you go 30 mph, someone's gonna try to pass you."

There is body camera video of Woods interacting with law enforcement at the scene. WPTV expects that video to be released later this week.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jason Oteri)

Region Martin County

New Florida law makes Woods' test refusal prosecutable in latest DUI case

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Tiger Woods was booked at the Martin County Sheriff's Office on March 27, 2026, on suspicion of DUI after investigators said he hit another vehicle and rolled over his Range Rover on Jupiter Island.

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'Very worried for him': Tiger Woods charged with DUI following crash

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Tiger Woods leaves the Martin County Sheriff's Office jail facility following his involvement in a car crash where he was arrested on a DUI charge on Friday, March 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

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Tiger Woods released from jail following DUI arrest

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