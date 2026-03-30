Tiger Woods' arrest: Affidavit, body camera video to be released after rollover crash on Jupiter Island

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, WPTV expects the Martin County Sheriff's Office to release the arrest affidavit related to Tiger Woods' arrest on Friday, which will likely shed more light on the case.

Woods was released from the Martin County Jail late Friday night, about eight hours after his arrest.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV awaits arrest affidavit following Tiger Woods' arrest

Tiger Woods DUI arrest: Affidavit to be released Tuesday

The golfing legend is charged with DUI, property damage and refusing to take a urine test.

Investigators said Woods was visibly impaired when they arrived at the scene Friday afternoon.

Investigators said he passed a breathalyzer but would not give a urine sample to test for any drugs or medication.

Sheriff John Budensiek said on Friday that Woods was speeding on South Beach Road and clipped a pressure washing truck while trying to pass on the narrow, two-lane road.

Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash on Jupiter Island

His Range Rover then rolled and Woods was able to crawl out the passenger door.

Neighbors said this type of aggressive driving on Beach Road isn't new.

"You're not supposed to pass on that road and the speed limit is 30 mph. People are just impatient," said neighbor Sam Saporito. "If you go 30 mph, someone's gonna try to pass you."

There is body camera video of Woods interacting with law enforcement at the scene. WPTV expects that video to be released later this week.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Region Martin County New Florida law makes Woods' test refusal prosecutable in latest DUI case Mike Schneider, AP

Region Martin County 'Very worried for him': Tiger Woods charged with DUI following crash Michael Hoffman