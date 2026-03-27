Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Golfing legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island just after 2 p.m. Friday, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near 281 Beach Road.

A picture taken by WPTV at the scene showed a Range Rover on its side.

The agency said they are currently investigating and will provide additional details as they become available.

WPTV, Eric Pasquarelli Golfing legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island on March 27, 2026, according to Martin County deputies.

Sheriff John Budensiek was expected to speak at 5 p.m. at the Jupiter Island Town Hall.

It's unclear if Woods was injured in the wreck.

Woods was involved in a severe crash in California in 2021, where he suffered multiple leg injuries.

In 2017, the golfer was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, agreeing to pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more details as they become available.