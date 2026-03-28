'Very Worried for him;: Tiger Woods charged with DUI following a rollover crash near his Jupiter Island home

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. — Golfing legend Tiger Woods was booked into the Martin County Jail and charged with DUI with property damage and refusing a urinalysis test following a rollover crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just minutes from his Jupiter Island home. Investigators say Woods was driving on the narrow South Beach Road. As he tried to overtake a truck hauling powerwashing equipment, he collided with the work truck, flipping his SUV. Neither driver was hurt.

WATCH: WPTV HEARS FROM ISLAND RESIDENTS FOLLOWING TIGER'S ARREST

Tiger Woods crash reaction

Reaction to Friday's arrest is mixed after news that the golf legend was involved in another DUI crash.

Talbot Sutter lives just up the road from Woods, and his daughter goes to school with Woods' children. He said he is happy Woods was not badly injured.

"Very worried for him and his family," Sutter said. "It's insane."

"Our kids go to school together, beautiful family, amazing children, and just very disciplined and great, great kids. And and every time I've met their father, he's been a wonderful dad, so I just hope he's okay," Sutter said.

"I was just shell shocked, really," Slone Lang said.

"Hopefully he didn't get any sustained injuries or anything like that," Lang said.

While others are happy nobody was hurt, they expressed different reactions.

"Unfortunately, I would have to say I was not surprised just because of the history, given what's taken place and what's happened," Dawn Brown said.

"I'm not really surprised because I heard once a few, few years back, he rolled his vehicle and he got some busted bones and stuff," Thomas Saporito said.

Since 2009, Woods has been involved in three major crashes—including one in 2017, when Jupiter police found him asleep in his Mercedes under the influence of prescription drugs. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

"You'd think you would learn your lesson. I mean, he's a professional golfer. You can't your body is your your life, your livelihood, I should say. But I hope the guy's all right," Saporito said.