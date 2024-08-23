'Make your voice heard:' Concerns grow over proposed golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Jonathan Dickinson State Park brings thousands of visitors in annually for its camping, kayaking and hiking areas.

George Garcia drove miles away from Miami to see its beauty — but worries possible golf courses will spoil the park.

“Just the sheer idea of them trying to do this to begin with is insane," stated Garcia. "There’s no other word to put it than insane.”

Jonathan Dickinson has been on his bucket list for years. He works at the Everglades National Park in Miami and plans to speak out against the plan, like many others.

Garcia and Michelle Redfern are upset over the potential environmental fallout.

“I can’t fathom the thought of a golf course or any kind of recreational facility being put over a burrow of a tortoise," stated Redfern. "It really breaks my heart that they would intrude into such protected area.”

Redfern is an environmental student at Palm Beach State. Many voiced their concerns not only about the golf courses, but also possible pickleball courts.

“You would expect that the parks that are meant to be preserved would be freed of this threat," stated Garcia. "But obviously this is not the case.”

Garcia told WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache he wants crowds of people to show up to The Flagler of Stuart on Tuesday, even though there is limited space. The meeting will give residents the opportunity for public comment.

“Even if there is no space, no parking, you Uber. You find a way to get there to make your voice heard," stated Garcia. "You have to blurt out your heart."

Many of Friday's park visitors said they plan to return over the weekend to protest at the park’s entrance.

