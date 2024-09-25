Watch Now
Flood-prone Martin County residents fearful as Hurricane Helene heads toward Florida

Martin County Emergency Management Operations Center at Level 2 readiness
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners in Martin County are preparing for high winds and potential flooding in low-lying areas as the outer bands of Hurricane Helene approach Florida.

The entire Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County are under a tropical storm warning.

Residents that WPTV spoke to Wednesday were concerned about the wind, rain and possibly flooding.

Bob Roberts lives in a flood-prone neighborhood in Stuart.

WPTV reporter Dave Bohman speaks to resident Bob Roberts about flood concerns ahead of Hurricane Helene.

He's preparing for trouble, even though the eye of the hurricane is forecast to stay well west of Martin County.

"Oh, it's going to flood, for sure," Roberts said. "Just in the past couple of days, just yesterday, it rained pretty bad and this whole corner was underwater."

Employees at Martin County's Emergency Management Operations Center were busy Wednesday where they are at a Level 2 readiness. Director Sally Waite said her main concern will be the high winds.

"We do have a marginal risk of tornadoes as well," Waite said. "If you're in your home, if you could just please just pick up things outside that don't fly into your house or into your neighbor's house."

Martin County's Emergency Management is also set to open a shelter in case it is needed.

