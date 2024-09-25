Flood-prone Martin County residents fearful as Hurricane Helene heads toward Florida

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners in Martin County are preparing for high winds and potential flooding in low-lying areas as the outer bands of Hurricane Helene approach Florida.

The entire Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County are under a tropical storm warning.

Residents that WPTV spoke to Wednesday were concerned about the wind, rain and possibly flooding.

Bob Roberts lives in a flood-prone neighborhood in Stuart.

WPTV WPTV reporter Dave Bohman speaks to resident Bob Roberts about flood concerns ahead of Hurricane Helene.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

He's preparing for trouble, even though the eye of the hurricane is forecast to stay well west of Martin County.

"Oh, it's going to flood, for sure," Roberts said. "Just in the past couple of days, just yesterday, it rained pretty bad and this whole corner was underwater."

Employees at Martin County's Emergency Management Operations Center were busy Wednesday where they are at a Level 2 readiness. Director Sally Waite said her main concern will be the high winds.

"We do have a marginal risk of tornadoes as well," Waite said. "If you're in your home, if you could just please just pick up things outside that don't fly into your house or into your neighbor's house."

Martin County's Emergency Management is also set to open a shelter in case it is needed.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Hurricane Helene below:

Tropical Weather Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast schools closed Thursday because of Helene Matt Papaycik

Tropical Weather COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IMPACTS: What to expect Audra Schroeder

Hurricane HURRICANE HELENE: Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast under tropical storm warning Jennifer Correa

Hurricane Steve Weagle: Here's what you need to know about Helene Steve Weagle

Hurricane 'Cautiously optimistic:' Wellington prepping for potential flooding Michael Hoffman

Hurricane 'WAITING AND WATCHING': Belle Glade, South Bay preparing for impacts of Helene Matt Sczesny