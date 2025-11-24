Treasure Coast organizations hold fundraiser for fallen Indian River County deputy

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue and K9 1 Training & Consulting are holding a fundraiser in honor of fallen Indian River County Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow.
Organizers said Sweeting-Mashkow and her family adopted Adele, a shepherd, through the Homeward Bound program, a K9 1 Training and Consulting.
They are remembering the fallen deputy as a hero, a devoted deputy, a loving mother and wife and animal lover.
"Adele was kind of a hard-to-adapt dog. She had her own trials, and Terri was just an incredible person, her whole family to not give up on her like other homes had," said Jacque Petrone with H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue.
Organizers said 100% of all funds from their fundraiser will go directly to the fallen deputy's family.
Click here to learn how you can donate.
