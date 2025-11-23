Locksmith injured in fatal eviction shooting dies, family confirms

Family members of 76-year-old David Long tell WPTV he died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

David Long was a local longtime locksmith who worked with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. He was injured during Friday’s eviction-related shooting that also claimed the life of Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow. His family says Long passed away at 2:41pm at the hospital.

They add he assisted the Vero Beach community for three decades. His niece, Kaitlyn Cerda sent a statement to WPTV saying:

“My uncle was a fun, hard-working man who brought energy and laughter everywhere he went. He cared deeply for his family and worked tirelessly to support the people he loved. He will be missed more than words can say.”

WPTV will continue this story as more information becomes available.