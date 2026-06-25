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Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Alligator Alcatraz

State and federal officials have already moved detainees out, with ICE citing hurricane-season safety concerns
Alligator Alcatraz
WPTV
Alligator Alcatraz
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OCHOPEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and White House Border Czar Tom Homan are holding a Thursday morning news conference at Alligator Alcatraz.

The briefing is scheduled for about 11:15 a.m., following recent reports that the facility was closing soon.

Alligator Alcatraz population dropping. Where are detainees going?

This comes nearly a year after the controversial opening of the detention center deep in the Everglades that included a visit from President Donald Trump.

State and federal officials have already moved detainees out, with ICE citing hurricane-season safety concerns.

DeSantis has argued the temporary site served its purpose by helping with immigration enforcement, but the closure comes after months of criticism over the facility’s cost, legal access, religious access and alleged treatment of detainees.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

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