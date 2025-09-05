'Deportation Depot': Florida opens second migrant detention center amid 'Alligator Alcatraz' legal fight

SANDERSON, Fla. — Florida's second migrant detention and deportation center is now open, state officials confirmed Friday, expanding Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial crackdown on immigration enforcement.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said the facility — dubbed the "Deportation Depot" — began operations earlier this week at the Baker Correctional Institution, located about 43 miles west of Jacksonville. Its first detainee arrived on Tuesday.

'Deportations are continuing' at Alligator Alcatraz, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

As of Friday, there were 117 immigrants being held inside the center, though the site has a capacity for between 1,300 and 1,500 people.

The opening comes just a day after a federal appeals court delivered a reprieve to DeSantis' first detention site in the Everglades, known as "Alligator Alcatraz." The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on a lower-court ruling that had ordered the facility dismantled, siding with Florida and President Donald Trump's administration as their appeal plays out.

DeSantis says "The Mission Will Continue"

During an appearance on Fox News Thursday night, DeSantis touted both detention sites as part of his broader immigration agenda.

"You know, I appreciate you pointing out Alligator Alcatraz. We set that up in record time. It was huge to help expand the mission and fulfill the mission for President Trump to increase deportations," DeSantis said. "We did have a leftist judge, and the media said, 'Oh, it's closed. They're done.' And I said, first of all, never closed. We have illegals there. The deportations were continuing. But I said, the mission will continue. We're going to win. And so predictably, we did. And so they have egg on their face yet again. And we're not only doing Alligator Alcatraz, we've now opened the Deportation Depot up in Northeast Florida, and we're working on opening a 'Panhandle Pokey' up in Northwest Florida."

State officials said the Baker County site was chosen over a proposed Camp Blanding location because it had "ready-made infrastructure" and could be brought online quickly. National Guard members are staffing the facility, which is built to federal detention standards and includes air conditioning. A $600 million federal grant is expected to reimburse Florida for costs tied to both detention centers.

Supporters vs. Critics

DeSantis has framed the expansion as essential to tackling what he calls an "immigration crisis of unprecedented magnitude." Florida officials argue dismantling the Everglades facility would waste tens of millions and push the system "to a breaking point."

But Democrats and immigrant advocates warn the new facility could replicate problems already reported at Alligator Alcatraz — including restricted attorney access, poor health care, and overcrowding.

"They are detaining so many people, there's not enough space for the amount of people that they're detaining," said Miami-Dade County Democratic Party Chair and immigration attorney Laura Kelley. "And when you have over capacity, you have inhumane conditions."

What's Next

The "Deportation Depot" adds about another 1,500 detention beds to Florida's system at a time when the Everglades facility remains under legal challenge. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe continue to argue that Alligator Alcatraz threatens sensitive wetlands and violates federal law.

For now, both centers are operating — with DeSantis suggesting a third "Panhandle Pokey" is already in the works.