Judge rejects Florida's push to pause Alligator Alcatraz phone order

A federal judge on Monday rejected Florida's attempt to pause a court order requiring changes at the immigration detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz.

The ruling stems from a federal civil rights lawsuit surrounding the facility, located in the middle of the Everglades. Detainees claim their First Amendment rights are being violated because they cannot place outgoing, confidential phone calls to their lawyers.

DHS denies push to close Alligator Alcatraz

In late March, a judge ordered the state and federal governments to make changes at the facility to increase access to counsel.

That included the installation of more phone lines. Lawyers for Florida asked to pause the order while the governments appeal the ruling, claiming that the installation of new phone lines in such a remote location would be too costly and burdensome, adding that detainees can speak to their attorneys via visits to the facility and scheduled Zoom calls.

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