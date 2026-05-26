U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost visits Alligator Alcatraz, says signs point to facility shutting down

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A U.S. congressman who visited the immigration detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz on Tuesday said he saw what he describes as "apparent" signs the facility is shutting down.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., made an announced oversight visit to the facility in the Everglades, where he observed no activity in what used to be the busy intake area, a large tent that had been taken down, and a shrinking number of detainees and staff.

WATCH BELOW: Congressman visits Alligator Alcatraz, sees signs of shutdown

Congressman visits Alligator Alcatraz, sees signs of shutdown

Frost said there were 655 detainees inside at the time of his visit, with flights actively taking off from the airstrip. That number is down from nearly 1,500 last month, according to ICE data.

Once the last detainee leaves, Frost was told it will take 15 to 30 days to remove all the infrastructure.

Frost said that just because the facility appears to be going away, the scrutiny he and fellow congressional Democrats plan to bring will not.

"No. 1, we want to ensure that the families and attorneys know where people are being sent," Frost said. "The second thing is we're shifting to accountability here. We can't allow this place to shut down and then just forget about it. A billion dollars of our money, wasted here."

This follows reports that Alligator Alcatraz is winding down operations, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has neither confirmed nor denied.

WPTV has been pressing the Department of Homeland Security and the Florida Division of Emergency Management for information and records about the facility and its operations, and we will continue to do so.

DeSantis has said that the facility was always meant to be temporary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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