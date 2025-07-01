President Trump to tour newly opened migrant detention center 'Alligator Alcatraz'

The controversial migrant detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" has officially opened its doors and will receive a visit from President Donald Trump today. The facility, located at a remote site formerly known as the Dade Collier Training and Transition Airport, has drawn significant attention and criticism.

Its remote location is near the border between Miami-Dade and Collier counties. The nearest major landmark is Miami International Airport, located approximately 45 miles away.

President Trump, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Department of Homeland Security officials, is expected to tour the center today. The facility has the capacity to hold around 5,000 migrants and was constructed in about one week's time, utilizing an airstrip owned by Miami-Dade County. Governor DeSantis’ administration seized the land using emergency powers, a decision fraught with controversy and resulting in legal challenges.

Environmentalists have raised concerns about the severe impact the center could have on the nearby Everglades, leading to lawsuits in an effort to halt its operation. Despite the backlash, there is speculation that Alligator Alcatraz could be the first of several similar facilities across Florida.

The possibility of more centers appears to be a significant topic among locals. Plans from the Department of Emergency Management suggest additional locations are being considered, with common factors including proximity to airstrips and rapid construction timelines.

The detention center is anticipated to receive its first detainees as early as today.

As the situation unfolds, further developments are expected, with local media closely monitoring the impact and progression of the facility's operations.