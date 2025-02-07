Gov. DeSantis announces 287(g) agreement with ICE on illegal immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a briefing in Tallahassee on Friday morning to announce a new agreement with the federal government on illegal immigration.

Called 287(g), the governor said the state has entered into a new partnership to deputize state law enforcement to assist federal authorities in detaining people in the state illegally.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) website, 287(g), "allows ICE — through the delegation of specified immigration officer duties — to enhance collaboration with state and local law enforcement partners to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of aliens who undermine the safety of our nation's communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws."

It's unclear when this partnership will take effect because the governor said there "involves significant training."

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner was also joined by DeSantis to speak about the new agreement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.