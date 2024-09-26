Boynton Beach Fire Rescue sending crews north as Hurricane Helene bears down on Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As residents across Florida prepare for Hurricane Helene, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue is sending crews to Central Florida with additional supplies to help communities.

First responders at Boynton Beach Fire and Rescue Station 5 were busy Wednesday getting ready to make their way north.

Fire Chief Hugh Bruder said that a crew of eight will be meeting up with 16 members from Palm Beach County who are heading to Orlando to be on standby.

They're bringing a lot of supplies, but also they're deploying their swift water rescue unit. That will come with a dive team and a raft.

WPTV Boynton Beach Fire Chief Hugh Bruder speaks to WPTV reporter John Barron about the crews and supplies they are sending to help other parts of the state in the path of Hurricane Helene.

"This storm is going to bring a high storm surge into those areas. That's why they've obviously requested these high-water contingents and some of these high-water rescue," Chief Hugh Bruder of Boynton Beach Fire Rescue. "That's because when we get into these high flood areas, we can operate and search home to home or wherever we need."

He also said that they will still have units here in our area ready at a moment's notice if anyone should need help in our area.

