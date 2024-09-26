Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue sending crews north as Hurricane Helene bears down on Florida

Fire Chief Hugh Bruder says 8 members will be meeting up with 16 others from Palm Beach County
As people prepare for Hurricane Helene across Florida, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue is sending crews north with additional supplies to help communities get ready.
Posted

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As residents across Florida prepare for Hurricane Helene, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue is sending crews to Central Florida with additional supplies to help communities.

First responders at Boynton Beach Fire and Rescue Station 5 were busy Wednesday getting ready to make their way north.

Fire Chief Hugh Bruder said that a crew of eight will be meeting up with 16 members from Palm Beach County who are heading to Orlando to be on standby.

They're bringing a lot of supplies, but also they're deploying their swift water rescue unit. That will come with a dive team and a raft.

Boynton Beach Fire Chief Hugh Bruder speaks to WPTV reporter John Barron about the crews and supplies they are sending to help other parts of the state in the path of Hurricane Helene.
Boynton Beach Fire Chief Hugh Bruder speaks to WPTV reporter John Barron about the crews and supplies they are sending to help other parts of the state in the path of Hurricane Helene.

"This storm is going to bring a high storm surge into those areas. That's why they've obviously requested these high-water contingents and some of these high-water rescue," Chief Hugh Bruder of Boynton Beach Fire Rescue. "That's because when we get into these high flood areas, we can operate and search home to home or wherever we need."

He also said that they will still have units here in our area ready at a moment's notice if anyone should need help in our area.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Hurricane Helene below:

classroom-classrooms generic-students-chidren-school-desk (1).png

Tropical Weather

Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast schools closed Thursday because of Helene

Matt Papaycik
46468979-1-5 day qpf_Rain Totals Florida.png

Tropical Weather

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY IMPACTS: What to expect

Audra Schroeder
Hurricane Helene track at 8 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2024

Hurricane

HURRICANE HELENE: Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast under tropical storm warning

Jennifer Correa
SW TRACKING HELENE Steve Weagle.png

Hurricane

Steve Weagle: Here's what you need to know about Helene

Steve Weagle

Hurricane

'Cautiously optimistic:' Wellington prepping for potential flooding

Michael Hoffman

Hurricane

'WAITING AND WATCHING': Belle Glade, South Bay preparing for impacts of Helene

Matt Sczesny

Hurricane

Big Bend residents pray ahead of Hurricane Helene

Joel Lopez

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening