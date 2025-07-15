BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton is a city cherished by residents for its scenic beauty and parks.

"We love the park. The park is very safe and shaded. It's next to the police station,” said Barbara Moran, a local nanny.

Like many places in South Florida, the land is also viewed as prime real estate.

Mayor looks to clear up confusion around development as 'Save Boca' petition circulates

"Redeveloping our city hall campuses is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remake our city,” said Mayor Scott Singer, who feels the area needs renovations. "I'm standing here in our old city hall chambers, which we haven't been able to use because of size and floods. Plus, this building is way past its useful life."

The redevelopment plan features a mixed-use project that will include a new city hall, community center, retail space, over 900 residential units, a 150-room hotel, and 4,000 parking spaces.

The news has Moran concerned.

"I think it would be more difficult. I think we appreciate the fresh air, being able to come out, and everybody can get together, and it's one of the nicest parks around, to be honest," she said.

WPTV Jon Pearlman with Save Boca is circulating a petition to "protect our public lands."

Her feelings are backed by fellow resident Chris Dyckman, who uses the park for its tennis courts.

"I play a couple times a week, and it's great because I live nearby. It's a five-minute drive," said Dyckman.

Those concerns are what prompted Jon Pearlman, an organizer with Save Boca, to start a petition.

"We're circulating a petition to protect our public lands,” said Pearlman, who adds that the petition won't allow the city to rent or sell public land greater than half an acre without a public vote. “If this initiative petition passes, the public will be in control and have power over their public lands and protection over their plans."

The mayor has seen the petition and is concerned that Save Boca might have a misunderstanding.

"Their petition is misguided in both substance and process. First off, we're adding 40 percent more recreation and green space here at this site, along with new upgraded softball facilities," said Mayor Singer.

As we’ve reported, if the development plans move through, the plans do call for the city to relocate some of the recreational amenities elsewhere.

