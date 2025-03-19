Boca Raton City Council approves agreement for Government Redevelopment Campus for downtown area

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The city of Boca Raton is giving developers the green light to move forward with the Government Redevelopment Campus in the downtown area, voting 4-1 in favor of the interim agreement.

Although it is only in the beginning steps, many residents are asking for solutions, wanting recreation to remain in the downtown area.

We first told you about the 30-acre project last month which is set to include a new city hall and community center downtown.

The project could bring residences, a hotel, dining, retail, and office space along with rooftop green spaces.

Boca Raton City Council approves Government Redevelopment Campus for downtown area

But residents like Judi Murrow spoke against the plan at the meeting.

“Very, very sad,” said Murrow. “I’m so afraid that it’s going to be empty promises and broken promises.”

City leaders are still exploring an established site plan but residents like Jessica Perdomo are urging to keep the recreation downtown like baseball fields, the skatepark, and tennis courts.

“We really like the space, it’s really close to us,” said Perdomo. “So, we’re really concerned about what’s going on and what gone happen with them and we’re they’re going to be playing.”

Murrow fears the number of tennis courts will be minimized with this plan.

“They’re priceless," Murrow said. "You cannot replace them. You can knock them down and make them new, but don’t know them down, ten tennis courts and then only put up four."

City leaders said the area has not been redeveloped in 60 years, and they have to redo it. There will be additional public feedback about the proposal, and it will take several months to finalize the plan.

Council member Andy Thomson was the lone dissenting vote.