Plan to redevelop Boca Raton's city hall and downtown moves forward, but some residents have concerns

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The city of Boca Raton is moving forward with a multi-million dollar development for downtown.

The 30-acre plan is near West Palmetto Park Road and the Brightline station. The project will redevelop city-owned land into a new city hall, community center, dining, retail and office space.

Two firms — Miami's Terra Group and Palm Beach's Frisbie Group — are leading the project, which will also bring more than 1,000 residences, and a 150-room hotel.

The project also comes along with rooftop green spaces.

"This is an exciting opportunity to remake the 30 acres of city-owned land into a transformative space that residents will enjoy,” shared Mayor Scott Singer.

Terra and Frisbie Group A rendering of what the development space might look like.

Earlier this month, four proposals were presented to the council by different developers.

On Tuesday, Terra and Frisbie's proposal was ranked No. 1 by the council. Mayor Singer says the plan will bring hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs.

“This project will bring a vibrant city space, a reimagining of the city square instead of a city hall that closes at 5 o'clock on a Friday and isn’t well used,” shared Mayor Singer. “You’re going to create a vibrant area."

However, a group of residents who live next to the proposed project are not on board with the plan. Elizabeth Decker is one of them and said she is concerned as there is already traffic, retail and office space.

Terra and Frisbie Group

“So, the question is why do we need more of that?” said Decker. “Also the fact that we’re going to be losing green spaces. To me it doesn’t make sense.”

Decker worries about the future for recreational spaces, like the baseball fields and tennis courts.

We reached out to developers, who sent us this statement:

We are honored to have been unanimously selected by the Boca Raton City Council to lead the Government Campus Redevelopment Partnership Opportunity. Our team is committed to transforming this space into a vibrant, eco-friendly district that harmoniously blends civic, residential, and commercial uses. We look forward to collaborating closely with city officials and the community to bring our shared vision to life, creating a sustainable and connected neighborhood that will serve as a model for future urban development. Terra and Frisbie Group

Mayor Singer said they are on Phase 1 of the project and adjustments could be made.

As the city plans to move forward with the plan, they want to hear from the public on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The open house will take place at the Studio at Mizner Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city will now negotiate with developers to reach an interim agreement.