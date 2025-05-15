Interim master plan for Boca Government Campus unveiled, concerns still remain

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The future of downtown Boca Raton is taking shape with the interim master plan submitted for a major new development project.

The interim master plan for the Government Campus Redevelopment Partnershipwas officially submitted by developers Terra & Frisbie Group on Tuesday, marking a new phase for downtown Boca.

“Both sides are working very hard to bring to life vision that the public has said they’d like to see,” said Mayor Scott Singer.

We first told you about the development in February. Developers plan to bring a mix-use project that will include a new city hall, community center, 77,000 square-feet of retail space, 912 residential units, an 150-room hotel, and 4,038 parking spaces.

Terra & Frisbie Group The Interim Master Plan was officially submitted by developers Terra & Frisbie Group on Tuesday,

“We’re also going to get more usable green space and indoor space,” said mayor Singer. “We don’t have indoor recreation now; this would offer residents that.”

One of the options for the community center proposes a fitness room, eight outdoor tennis courts, two indoor pickle-ball courts, and an indoor basketball court.

Terra & Frisbie Group Option 1 proposes eight outdoor tennis courts.

Developers gathered community input last month and made revisions. But, even with new changes, the project faces pushback.

“They’re in essence, losing the charm of our city,” said Steven zum Tobel.

Some residents continue searching for solutions and said the project is too large for the city.

“If I need to get my beach sticker, it should be convenient. Convenient to park,” said Yvonne zum Tobel. “ I don’t want to be going in there fighting against retail, shopping, restaurants. It doesn’t make sense to make it a mixed-use center.”

The zum Tobels and others worry about traffic congestion with the number of residential units, retail and office space.

“We have massive traffic problems already,” said Steve.”They’re going to do traffic studies which I can’t wait to see those and understand them because there’s nowhere to widen roads anymore.”

Council members will review plan options and continue to gather feedback.

“If they want to make some adjustments go ahead but keep it all city based,” said Yvonne. “Nothing to do with residential or retail. That would be my hope.”