Boca Raton resident wants injunction to stop Save Boca ballot measure

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton resident is asking a judge to block a proposed March 2026 ballot measure that would require a vote on the transfer of public land.

In his lawsuit, Boca Raton attorney Ned Kimmelman said the language used by Save Boca in their quest for a charter amendment and city ordinance is “misleading.”

The complaint stems from the city’s proposed private public partnership with developers. Boca Raton plans to lease public land and in exchange for new government campus, developers are also proposing a mix-used hotel and retail space.

Save Boca said it has collected more than 7,000 signatures from Boca Raton voters who are against the development.

The complaint said no data or public poll was conducted to determine whether the majority of voters in Boca Raton want this amendment, as Save Boca suggests.

Jon Pearlman, founder of Save Boca, which has been against the development, said the complaint is baseless.

“Every single person and the city and also the supervisor of elections adhered to every law throughout this process,” Pearlman said. “There is an affidavit on every single petition that was signed by the collector of the petition saying they witnessed every single signature.”

The complaint also suggests that if the referendum goes through, it would “paralyze” the city’s ability to use public land to donate to nonprofits, affecting more than just big developers.

In a previous interview with Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, he discussed the implications of a future referendum.

“It would imperil the city’s ability to convey any sort of land including for property owners; nonprofits," Singer said. "It would dramatically impact the way we do business with nonprofits."

In a statement to WPTV about the complaint, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Satory Link said the following:

"We’ll do as the courts and the city clerk direct us."

Boca Raton has until Oct. 31 to finalize an interim agreement with developers on the project.

