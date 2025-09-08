Developers to present 'revised' plan for Boca Raton downtown campus

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The developers behind a proposed redevelopment of Boca Raton's city hall and downtown are offering a "revised" site plan today.

David Martin, CEO of Terra, and Rob Frisbie, Jr., managing partner of Frisbie Group, LLC, issued a statement on the revised plan, stating that the changes are based on "feedback shared by residents" at more than 30 public meetings.

"This early phase of the approval process is an opportunity for us to listen and engage, and that’s exactly what we’re doing," the statement says.

WATCH: Boca Raton residents, veterans push back against development plan

Boca Raton residents, veterans push back against development plan

WPTV has been covering the reaction to the mixed-used redevelopment for months. In late August, more than 5,000 residents signed a petition objecting to the plan, as part of the growing Save Boca movement.

Last week, residents pushed back on plans to develop Memorial Park as part of the campus.

Boca Raton City leaders move forward with 'reimagining' of new city hall, downtown Zitlali Solache

As part of the revised plan, the developers say that they are doing the following:



Enhancing Memorial Park and commemorating the park with a dedicated monument as the center of the downtown. The team is committed to working with the city and veterans groups to design the monument.



Keeping the six beloved banyan trees in their original locations and locating a children’s playground adjacent to them to highlight their importance



Adding and improving recreation facilities to the downtown and throughout other parts of the city – closer to where residents live



Increasing green space in the downtown



Enhancing a minimum of 8 tennis courts in the downtown



Building a new world-class community center and city hall in downtown, with the technology and welcoming design and planned approach that is missing from what is there today.



Reducing the plan’s density and intensity, including reductions in the amount of commercial uses and the number of residential units.

The Terra-Frisbie team will debut the revised plan on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at a special city council meeting.

