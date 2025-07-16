'We don’t want it': Boca residents call for pause on Boca Redevelopment Plan 

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Residents of Boca Raton are calling for a pause on the Boca Redevelopment Plan amid ongoing concerns over how the public property will be used by private developers.

WPTV first told you about the 30-acre mixed-use development for downtown Boca. Miami-based Terra Group and Beach Frisbie won the bid to construct a new city hall, community center, office spaces, hotel and residential units near downtown Boca.

“I was shocked! How can they do this?" asked Kimberly Paton, owner of Boca Prints.

The city’s mayor, Scott Singer, says the plan would bring about jobs and “billions” in investments into Boca Raton over the lifetime of the development. However, Save Boca- made up of Boca residents and business owners wants Boca voters to decide if the development continues.

Jon Pearlman, organizer behind Save Boca, said he's furious about the proposed change, “This is public land and we to keep this land. We want them to keep it for public use and that’s what this petition seeks to do,” Pearlman said.

Save Boca has collected over one thousand petition signatures from Boca residents in hopes of getting a charter amendment that would allow residents to vote on how this property and all future public land is used.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the group descended in large numbers, asking for transparency over the Boca redevelopment plan.

“We the people demand to put this to a vote. No more of this. Put it to a vote,” said one person.

City leaders say the redevelopment plan is not final and residents can still submit feedback. Boca Mayor, Scott Singer, is in support of the plan. “We saw the opportunity under the state provision for a public-private partnership, to provide more value to taxpayers,” said Singer Tuesday night.

“We’re trying to move forward with something that creates value,” said Singer.

He continued, It’s not a planned shopping mall without any recreation, it has a lot of recreation, with cafes, and restaurants, to create an urban space similar to Mizner Park.”

City leaders say residents can continue to make suggestions and what they want to see. A final vote will take place on October 28.

