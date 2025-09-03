Battle for Memorial Park: Boca residents, veterans push back against development plan

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Hundreds of Boca Raton residents packed a recent city council meeting to voice strong opposition to a controversial plan that would lease 30 acres of Memorial Park to developers for 99 years in exchange for a new downtown campus.

The heated public forum revealed deep community divisions over the proposed development, with residents and veterans arguing the plan threatens the historical significance of Memorial Park, which was named in 1947 to honor World War II veterans.

"You guys are completely incompetent, hopelessly tone deaf, or think we are the stupid ones, but we're not," Joe Mages of Boca Raton said.

During the packed meeting, residents delivered a clear message to city leaders about their opposition to the project.

"We the people do not want it," one resident said.

"Don't commit political suicide," another warned council members.

The development proposal would allow the city to create the new downtown campus without raising taxes.

"This is not a giveaway but a return, the city gains billions," a council member added.

Veteran groups have joined the opposition.

"We honor our men and women of our armed Army, Air Corps of World War II and of our dead and future generations. Like so many residents, we call on this council tonight to pause the government campus redevelopment as you reconsider its historical significance," Bob Sloane of American Legion Post 277 said.

Seconding his opinion was Barry Golden, a Vietnam veteran and son of a WWII veteran.

Golden said, “The park is one of the few remaining public spaces in Boca Raton with a direct documented connection to the city's World War II heritage… It should not be turned over to developers who would just construct another commercial venture on this sacred ground. This park is too important to the city residents and should be preserved.”

Jon Pearlman, founder of the Save Boca Group, presented at least 5,000 signatures from across Boca Raton opposing the plan, which is more than the needed signatures to warrant an initiative petition ordinance. But he says he is still collecting signatures to go for a charter law to save Memorial Park as he says, "There's going to be nothing left of Memorial Park by the end of this project.”

He and his supporters also say, “No amount of money can replace the importance of this historic landmark.”

City Manager George Brown defended the city's commitment to preserving the park's historical significance.

"Our clear intention is to preserve the history of Memorial Park in the implementation of the new park facilities," Brown said.

However, when asked if he believes in Brown’s statement, Pearlman said, "It's not possible to preserve the integrity and the importance and the meaning of Memorial Park by putting it into the hands of a private developer.”

The mayor's office confirmed the signatures are under review and could impact the project's future. Despite the opposition, the city continues moving forward with its timeline, making a second payment of nearly $400,000 on Wednesday. Final agreement approval is still scheduled for the end of next month.

The mayor's office did note, Boca Raton's commitment to veterans extends beyond Memorial Park. In 1953, the city dedicated a war memorial monument at the Boca Raton Cemetery, where Memorial Day observances have been held for decades. Boca Raton is also recognized as a Purple Heart City, acknowledging military members who received the Purple Heart medal and supporting veterans and their families year-round.

But those against the project say they will continue to fight back against the development.

