Boca Raton to begin series of open house events to discuss redevelopment

BOCA RATON, Fla. — On Monday, Boca Raton residents will have the opportunity to learn more, ask questions and get clarity on the latest proposals to redevelop the city's government complex.

WPTV has worked to keep you up to date on this, and we’re hearing directly from Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer on what’s next for the project.

Singer told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges that redeveloping this area has been a priority for decades, and this specific plan is only in the “ideation” stage.

“We’ve had lots of residents say, ‘We love the concept, but we’d need to know more information,'" Singer said. "This is another opportunity, as there will be more, for people to find out more, and give their feedback and hopefully perfect something that can improve things."

There’s a growing group of residents who have formed the 'Save Boca' group, with serious concerns about the plan, spearheading efforts to stop or modify the plan. They argue the project would privatize public land and diminish access for residents.

Last week, the Supervisor of Elections verified the Save Boca group has enough signatures to put this issue on the ballot. The city of Boca Raton must also verify the signatures.

The mayor says the goal is to have everyone on the same page by the next election.

“Ultimately, residents, if this proceeds, will have a vote in March,” Singer said. “They’ll have their say in it. We want to make sure everyone is fully informed.”

The mayor says the developer made several changes opponents wanted to see, including respecting the city’s height limit and making the project less dense/more green spaces.

Jon Pearlman, the founder of Save Boca, is happy with their recent victory in getting this issue on the ballot.

“It means that all the hard work and all the communication and the Save Boca movement that swept through the city, we're finally seeing a law that’s gonna come to fruition,” Pearlman said.

Boca Raton city staff have published a lot of information and updates about the project on the city’s website. WPTV asked the mayor about this effort to inform people directly from the administration.

“I understand people are concerned,” Singer said. “Change is concerning. But I think everyone recognizes that our city hall, community center, and the public spaces we have don’t fit the needs of the community today.”

Open house dates:

• Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Studio at Mizner Park, 201 W. Plaza Real

• Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 6500 Building, 6500 Congress Avenue

Each session will feature project boards outlining ideas and concepts from the proposal, with team members from Terra & Frisbie Group will be on hand to answer questions. The same information will be presented at both meetings.

