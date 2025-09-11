Boca Raton leaders agree to referendum on Government Campus project 

After months of pushback , Boca Raton leaders will now let voters decide the fate of the city’s proposed downtown government campus.

The proposal is headed to a public referendum following strong resident outcry.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

After months of pushback, Boca Raton leaders will now let voters decide the fate of the city’s proposed downtown government campus.

On Tuesday, council members unanimously agreed to pause their vote on the Terra and Frisbie Group project and instead put the matter on the ballot.

“I’m asking can we please give the city attorney the process to start drafting that language so that it can be on the ballot at the appropriate time,” said Boca Commissioner Andy Thomson.

The decision follows a months-long clash between city leaders and Save Boca; a grassroots group that launched a citywide petition calling for a referendum. More than 7,000 residents signed on.

The original plan would allow Boca Raton to lease 31 acres of public land for 99 years in exchange for a new government campus and city hall, community center, and recreation parks. The project also includes a hotel and retail shops. This week, developers unveiled revisions to the plan , adding enhancements to Memorial Park.

Still, many residents remain opposed. Boca Raton resident Pamela Martyna says the project would bring more congestion to nearby communities.

“It’s just overpopulated; the streets, the traffic, the trains,” Martyna said. “They definitely should be putting it to a vote because it’s not their property to give away.”

Other neighbors echoed that sentiment, saying the development would take away from the city’s character.

“This is wrong. This is not what the people of Boca Raton want,” said resident Richard Warner.

“People love this city and they want to keep it the way it is,” added Adam Dearborn.

City leaders argue the project could inject billions of dollars into the economy and help improve aging infrastructure. But ultimately, voters will decide.

Public workshops are scheduled for September and October to allow more community feedback ahead of the referendum.

