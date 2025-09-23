BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Save Boca group, which is fighting to block a controversial multimillion-dollar downtown government campus project, scored a major victory this week.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections officials confirmed they verified 3,616 signatures from Boca Raton residents, enough to advance their petition to the next stage for an ordinance amendment. The signatures will now be sent to the city of Boca Raton for review.

Save Boca group advances petition against controversial downtown government campus development

“It means that all the hard work and all the communication and the Save Boca movement that swept through the city, we’re finally seeing a law that will protect our public land,” said Jon Pearlman, the group’s founder.

At Monday’s city council meeting, developers pitched a revised proposal for the 31-acre development they said would benefit the community. Plans included enhancements to Memorial Park, a new city hall and community center, upgraded tennis courts, and more green space.

Still, opponents argue the project would privatize public land and diminish access for residents.

Save Boca leaders say they are not stopping here. The organization has already gathered more than 7,000 signatures and plans to submit additional petitions as they push for a charter amendment to protect the use of public land.

At a September 10 meeting , Boca Raton leaders agreed to pause their vote on the project which was originally scheduled for October.

Meanwhile, the Terra & Frisbie Group, the developers behind the project, will host two open houses to give the public a closer look at their conceptual plans and provide feedback.

• Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Studio at Mizner Park, 201 W. Plaza Real

• Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 6500 Building, 6500 Congress Avenue

Each session will feature project boards outlining ideas and concepts from the proposal. Team members from Terra & Frisbie Group will be on hand to answer questions. The same information will be presented at both meetings.

