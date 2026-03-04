Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jupiter police use ice cream coupons, social media to promote e-bike safety among young riders

Police are combining enforcement with education and including free iced treat coupons to address a surge in e-bike use among young riders following a deadly crash
Jon Shainman/WPTV
JUPITER, Fla. — E-bikes have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation, and also the focus of growing safety concerns. Cities across the area are trying to find the best way to handle them, and in Jupiter, police are hoping sweet treats can lead to safer streets.

WATCH BELOW: 'These kids were never taught [the rules of the road],' Chief Don Hennessey tells WPTV's Jon Shainman

Lucas Fonseca understands the lure of e-bikes.

"I think it's how they're somewhat like a motor vehicle. Kids are like 'I want to drive.' This is kind of an intermediate. It allows the kids to have some speed," Fonseca said.

The Jupiter High student is working with Jupiter Police on a new social media campaign aimed at spreading the message of riding safely — just one part of the department's efforts this year surrounding e-bikes.

"There's been an explosion of riders, especially of juvenile age," Capt. Marc Bunjowski said.

A year ago, a middle school student was killed in an e-bike crash, prompting a public dialogue and a shift in thinking from police — so the focus is not only on enforcement, but also education.

I listened to the town's police chief explain why it's important not to focus solely on negative consequences, factoring in that many e-bike riders are not of legal driving age and don't know the rules of the road.

Jupiter High student Lucas Fonseca ebike safety.png
Jupiter High student Lucas Fonseca says he understands the lure of e-bikes and is working with Jupiter Police on a new social media campaign aimed at spreading the message of riding safely.

"These kids were never taught that, so we'd like to find an avenue to teach them the right way to do it, and also reinforce it when they do follow those rules," Chief Don Hennessey said.

Now, e-bikers may find themselves on the receiving end of a coupon for a free iced treat as a reward for following the rules. But cold treats won't magically solve this hot topic.

Hennessey told me he is closely watching for any developments this session in Tallahassee, where some e-bike bills currently await further action.

The department is also working on an online e-bike safety program and with Town Council on possible e-bike ordinances.
Expect more discussion about the online safety program and any potential town ordinances regarding bikes sometime over the summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

