'It’s not a toy': Jupiter mother pushes for e-bike safety education after son's accident

JUPITER, Fla. — A tragic e-bike accident in Jupiter on Thursday has left one mother shaken and calling for awareness surrounding e-bike safety.

Lauren Linn, a mother from Jupiter, expressed her deep concern after hearing about the fatal accident.

WATCH: Mother pushes for e-bike safety after son's accident

Mother whose son was in e-bike accident stresses importance of safety

"I immediately thought of my son," Linn said.

A year ago, Linn’s son was involved in a similar e-bike incident, an experience that hit close to home.

"My son was a freshman at Jupiter High School, and I was on my way to pick him up when I got a phone call," Linn recalled. "My son landed in the road. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured, but he made a poor decision to get onto the back of a friend’s e-bike."

Though her son was lucky enough to avoid serious injury, the experience remained a haunting reminder of the dangers associated with e-bikes.

Palm Beach County E-bike crashes 'emerging as a public health threat,' data shows Jamie Ostroff

This week, Linn's fears were amplified after learning that four e-bike-related deaths have occurred in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, in just the past week.

"I am really lucky and blessed that I didn’t get the call that that family sadly got last night," Linn said.

In the wake of the tragic incidents, Linn emphasized that her son has since learned crucial lessons about e-bike safety, including the importance of wearing a helmet and following road safety laws.

WATCH: Residents speak out after Jupiter Middle School student killed in e-bike crash

Residents speak out after Jupiter Middle School student killed in electric bike crash

"It’s not a toy, just like a car is not a toy. A motorcycle isn’t a toy. It’s not a toy," she said.

Now, Linn is calling for change. She wants law enforcement to step in and educate young people in schools.

“Talk about the safety, the traffic laws, and then on top of that, have a family who’s been impacted [speak at the school],” Linn said.

Linn hopes these accidents will encourage the community to take greater action in raising awareness and preventing further tragedies.