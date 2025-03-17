Hundreds gather in Jupiter to remember teen killed in electric bike crash

JUPITER, Fla. — Hundreds came together Sunday to honor the life of Rico Roundtree, who was struck and killed while riding an electric bike Thursday.

At Abacoa Community Park in Jupiter, friends and family were overwhelmed with emotions. They gathered to remember a remarkable son, student and athlete who left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

"I've always loved him, so I came out here today to show some love for him," Rico's best friend, Blake Dillon, said.

Rico's teammates, friends and family described him as humble, smart and joyful. They held balloons and posters and shared heartfelt moments about his life.

"He always had a smile when he'd come in through that gate," his coach, Chad Rollins, said. "He was loved."

Hundreds are gathering at Abacoa Park to remember the life of the Jupiter Middle student, who died in an e-bike crash Thursday.

Roundtree was a sixth-grade student at Jupiter Middle School and was set to be named prom king. His loss is a pain many have been carrying since Thursday.

"His athleticism was off the charts," Rollins said. "He was a great kid. ... The community loved him."

During the gathering, close friends took the time to share memories about his heart on and off the football field and basketball courts. Rico proudly wore No. 21 and many say his legacy will live on forever.

WPTV Chad Rollins, a youth coach who had known the boy for several years, organized Sunday's event.

"He was hardworking, kind," Dillon said. "He’d always give it 100%. I wish he was still here. It's so sad that he's gone but he's in a better place now."

The Rico Roundtree Scholarship Fund was also announced Sunday by the Jewish Chabad Center in Jupiter to keep the child's memory alive.

"To see the impact he had on this world, he's an angel," Dr. Yoran Bucker said.

